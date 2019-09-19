× Man arrested on suspicion of murder in East County home

RANCHO SAN DIEGO — A 65-year-old man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead in a Rancho San Diego home.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were called to help the San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department regarding a report of a man not breathing at a home in the 10900 block of Explorer Road, off Avocado Boulevard, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Boudreau said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside the home, Boudreau said. They attempted life-saving measures before paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead shortly before 10:55 p.m., the lieutenant said.

No details about the victim — including if he had any obvious injuries — were immediately available.

Detectives questioned and later arrested a man at the home, identified as 65-year-old Thomas Wayne Zupner, Boudreau said.

Zupner was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, false imprisonment and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to jail records. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.