Gunman steals golf clubs, cash from store

SAN DIEGO — A gunman robbed cash and golf clubs Thursday from a store in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.

The suspect, a man who appeared to be in his early 40s, entered Fairway Golf in the 5000 block of Convoy Street and selected a golf bag and numerous clubs before heading to the register, where he pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Michael Tansey.

“The suspect was given an unknown amount of cash,” Tansey said. “The suspect then fled the store out of a rear entrance, taking the cash and the selected merchandise.”

The gunman was last seen headed west from the business, Tansey said.

The suspect was described as white and wearing a dark-colored ball cap, a gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.