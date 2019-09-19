El Cajon considers citywide ban on vaping products

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon announced Thursday it might soon become the first city in San Diego County to place a ban on the sale of vaping products.

The announcement was made in light of a recent spate of deaths and illnesses associated with vaping in San Diego and across the country.

El Cajon has a history of leading the charge on smoking restrictions in San Diego, having been the county’s first city to pass a tobacco licensing ordinance and to place a ban on smoking in restaurants.

If the proposed ban on vaping products proceeds, it would take effect Oct. 8.