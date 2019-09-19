Cyclist badly hurt after running red light, getting hit by SUV

Posted 6:21 AM, September 19, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A 45-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized Thursday with severe head injuries after he was struck by an SUV at a Kearny Mesa intersection, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Copley and Hickman Field drives, east of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 52, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The man was riding his bicycle north in the southbound bike lane on Hickman Field Drive when he passed through a red light at Copley Drive, Tansey said.

A 47-year-old woman behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus SUV was heading westbound on Copley Drive and struck the rider in the intersection, the sergeant said.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of life- threatening injuries, including a skull fracture and a brain bleed, Tansey said, adding that the Lexus driver was uninjured.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, he said.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.840283 by -117.167512.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.