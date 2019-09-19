20-year-old arrested for fatal Chollas Creek shooting

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with a shooting that took the life of a 26-year-old man last month in a neighborhood near the Colina Park Golf Course.

Freddy Rivera Corbi, 20, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of gunning down Lazaro Orozco of San Diego in the 4000 block of 52nd Street in the Chollas Creek area, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting near the intersection of 52nd Street and University Avenue in San Diego found Orozco mortally wounded from a gunshot wound to his upper body shortly after 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2, homicide Lt. Matthew Dobbs said.

Medics took Orozco to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man believed to be the shooter was seen running out of the area to the west following the gunfire, Dobbs said. A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect, who was wearing plaid shorts, a blue jacket and what appeared to be a cast or bandage on his left arm.

According to witnesses, Orozco and the killer had gotten into a confrontation just prior to the shooting. The nature of the dispute was unclear.

Dobbs declined to provide details on what led investigators to identify Corbi as the alleged shooter, though the lieutenant noted that “community involvement did play a role” in the process.

Corbi was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first- degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.