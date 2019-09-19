1 dead, 7 injured after country singer’s crew bus crashes

SAN LUIS OBISPO — One person is dead and seven others injured after a bus that was part of country singer Josh Turner’s road crew went off a roadway in San Luis Obispo County, California, authorities said Thursday.

“Mr. Turner and band were in different buses and not injured,” Cal Fire said via Twitter.

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

CNN has reached out to Turner’s representatives for comment.

Of the injured, five people have moderate injuries and two have major injuries, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

Firefighters were on the scene, the agency said.

“Please drive with caution in the area,” it said.