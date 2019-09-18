Woman claims half-billion-dollar lottery ticket bought in San Diego

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has finally claimed a half-a-billion-dollar lottery ticket that she bought at a San Diego store in June, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Laarni Bibal purchased the ticket at Sorrento Deli Mart on Roselle Street on June 7. Her numbers chosen through Quick Pick (27-68-17-19-40 and Mega number 2) matched all six numbers and won her the $522 million jackpot.

When Bibal heard that a winning ticket was purchased at her go-to store, she said, “my heart started beating really fast!” She took some time before claiming her ticket, but eventually chose the cash option and will receive $340 million, before federal taxes. Bibal says she plans to pay off her debt and buy a house.

Bibal said she had kept the ticket “in a secret hiding place” while waiting to claim her prize. When asked where the hiding place was, she said, “I can’t tell you. The secret hiding place is still a secret!”

The market will collect a retailer bonus of $1 million for selling the ticket.