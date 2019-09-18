Trump to visit border during San Diego fundraising stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- President Donald Trump will visit the border and attend a fundraiser downtown during a stop in San Diego Wednesday.

Trump will head south around 10 a.m. after spending the morning in Los Angeles, landing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar around 11 a.m. The president is on a West Coast fundraising swing that included earlier stops in Palo Alto and Beverly Hills.

@realDonaldTrump will be in San Diego today, part of his 2020 campaign fundraiser. Event (luncheon) will be held at the US Grant Hotel in downtown. President will later visit a section of the border wall in Otay Mesa. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/Sjzx8RTnPe — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) September 18, 2019

Wednesday's fundraiser, scheduled for the U.S. Grant Hotel around noon, is projected to generate roughly $4 million for the campaign. In the afternoon, Trump will fly to Otay Mesa by helicopter for a border wall tour.

Trump's last visit to San Diego, in March 2018, drew supporters and protesters to the streets in droves. The president visited the border on that occasion as well. In an April border visit to Calexico, Trump said San Diego was "begging" for a wall.

Officials prepared for supporters and protesters, including an organization that plans to fly a "Baby Trump" balloon, to line streets downtown before and after the fundraiser. Activists with the organization Backbone Campaign plan to rally protesters in Horton Plaza Park beginning at 9:30 a.m.

"We want to make it clear that Trump and his tantrums, disgusting disrespect for people who don't agree with him and frequent lies are not welcome in California or San Diego," the organization said in a news release.

The San Diego County GOP welcomed the president's visit. "There is a lot more support for our great president here than angry Democrats will have people believe," Chairman Tony Krvaric said in a statement.

Statement by Chairman @TonyKrvaric: "We are excited to have President Trump in San Diego on Wednesday for a sold-out fundraiser to keep America great. There is a lot more support for our great president here than angry Democrats will have people believe." — San Diego County GOP (@RPSDC) September 17, 2019

Preparations were underway downtown by 5 a.m. Wednesday, with police setting up barricades along the street. San Diego Police Department said to expect traffic delays and temporary road closures:

Today, residents of @CityofSanDiego may see intermittent, traffic delays as a result of temporary road closures. We apologize for any inconvenience and will do our absolute best to minimize delays and reopen the road(s) as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 18, 2019

