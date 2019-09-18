Trump names Robert C. O’Brien new national security adviser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- President Donald Trump has named a new national security adviser, selecting State Department official Robert C. O'Brien.

The announcement came a week after Trump fired John Bolton over disagreements on Iran and other issues. O'Brien previously served as Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Trump personally dispatched O'Brien to help free U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky from Swedish prison earlier this year. The hostage negotiator interviewed for the post last week.

I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

Trump announced the move via tweet during his visit to California. The President was in Los Angeles early Wednesday before heading to San Diego for a fundraiser and visit to the border.