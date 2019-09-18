Trump names Robert C. O’Brien new national security adviser

LOS ANGELES -- President Donald Trump has named a new national security adviser, selecting State Department official Robert C. O'Brien.
The announcement came a week after Trump fired John Bolton over disagreements on Iran and other issues. O'Brien previously served as Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.
Trump personally dispatched O'Brien to help free U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky from Swedish prison earlier this year. The hostage negotiator interviewed for the post last week.
Trump announced the move via tweet during his visit to California. The President was in Los Angeles early Wednesday before heading to San Diego for a fundraiser and visit to the border.