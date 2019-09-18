Thieves break into optometry shop, swipe glasses

SAN DIEGO — Thieves broke into a Mira Mesa eyeglasses store this morning and got away with various items, police said.

Dispatchers were notified of a burglary alarm around 2:30 a.m. at the business on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Responding officers found that the front door lock had been broken and an unknown number of thieves had gotten away with glasses frames and various other items, Martinez said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Police have not determined if the latest break-in is related to a series of burglaries that took place at optometry businesses in San Diego, La Mesa, Escondido and Chula Vista in July and August.