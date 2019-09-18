SeaWorld’s Skyride reopens after 7-month closure

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego’s Skyride reopened Wednesday, seven months after high winds damaged a cable and the park closed the ride for repairs.

On February 19, crews rescued 16 people who became trapped when a high gust of wind caused the ride to malfunction.

“We’re very excited to reopen the Skyride, but before doing so, we were going to ensure it was back to working perfectly,” said Marilyn Hannes, SeaWorld San Diego park president. “Skyride has been a guest favorite for more than 50 years, and I’m thrilled that we can once again open this ride, which for many visitors is a very nostalgic experience. I was just a kid when I first rode Skyride, and I’m happy that I can ride it now with my grandchildren.”

The ride first opened at Seaworld San Diego in 1967.