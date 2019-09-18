San Diego airport receives carbon neutral rating

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport announced Wednesday that it is only the second major airport in North America to receive a carbon neutral rating.

San Diego International received the Airports Council International’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program’s highest rating, Level 3+, for completing annual inventories of carbon emissions, offsetting residual emissions from fuel, electricity and staff business travel and engaging with business partners such as airlines to reduce emissions onsite.

“Reaching carbon neutrality has long been a goal for the Airport Authority, one we have been committed to and striding toward year after year,” Airport Authority President and CEO Kim Becker said. “We knew we could do more to operate more efficiently.”

According to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, San Diego International reached Level 3 last year and worked through its carbon- offset program, the Good Traveler, to erase its remaining carbon emissions and reach Level 3+.

San Diego International joins Dallas Forth Worth International Airport as the only other Level 3+ airport on the continent.

The Good Traveler has expanded to 14 partner airports since launch, according to the Airport Authority. The airport also partnered with San Diego Gas & Electric to expand electric charging infrastructure to facilitate the use of electric airside ground service equipment.

“We congratulate San Diego International Airport on achieving carbon neutral status,” Airports Council International-North America President and CEO Kevin M. Burke said. “Airports like San Diego International Airport are leading efforts in our industry to lower our carbon footprint through the Airport Carbon Accreditation program.”