Police: Man throws brick through window, gets beaten up

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly threw a brick through the window of a home in the Mid-City area Wednesday morning was beaten up by the home’s residents, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 3:45 a.m. from a person who reported hearing the sound of gunfire off Orange Avenue in the Corridor neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers responded to the area, but determined the sound actually came from a brick crashing through the window of a home nearby, Martinez said.

Investigators believe the residents of the home came out and confronted the man who threw the brick, then they got into a physical altercation that left the man with moderate bruising and swelling to his face, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Martinez said.

Officers chased a group of five people involved in the fight and detained them for questioning in the 4200 block of Wilson Avenue, he said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested.