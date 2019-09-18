Massage therapist who sued Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual battery dies

LOS ANGELES — A massage therapist who sued actor Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual battery has died, according to a Los Angeles court filing obtained Wednesday.

Lawyers for Spacey filed a notice of the plaintiff’s death in federal court on Tuesday.

The document states that the unidentified masseur’s attorney contacted Spacey’s legal team last week to report the death.

“No further information or details have been given to (Spacey’s) counsel, but plaintiff’s counsel stated they intend to notify the court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future,” the notice said.

Spacey was sued last year in Superior Court by the masseur, who alleged the “House of Cards” actor groped him while he was giving Spacey a massage in Malibu in 2016. The lawsuit was moved to federal court in January.

The therapist alleged that Spacey grabbed the plaintiff’s hand and pulled it toward his crotch to force a sex act.

The plaintiff was identified only as John Doe in the complaint, which sought unspecified damages on allegations of sexual battery, gender violence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit could be continued by the therapist’s estate in the wake of his death.

Spacey, 60, has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct. In July, sexual assault charges in Massachusetts involving an 18- year-old man were dropped.