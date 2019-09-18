Human chain helps rescue stranded dolphins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Four dolphins stranded in a canal in St. Petersburg are free after days of being trapped.

The four dolphins, that included two calves, were stranded in a canal near Fossil Park neighborhood off 4th Street North and the 78th Avenue bridge.

According to wildlife officials, the dolphins were stuck in the water since Sunday but did not appear to be in distress. ABC Action News learned that they wanted to wait a day to see if the dolphins would exit on their own with the tides, however they did not.

On Monday, FWC officers went to map out the canal and the waterways nearby to come up with a plan of action to push them to freedom.

Authorities were able to form a human chain where they used sounds, and vibrations of the water to push them away from the canal and into Riviera Bay.