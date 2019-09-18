× Dog bites masked intruder

SAN DIEGO — A dog bit a masked intruder at a home near East Village Wednesday.

Two men wearing dark clothing and masks entered the house, off E Street and 28th in the Golden Hill area, through an unlocked door around 6 a.m.

The homeowner’s dog bit one of the men before they ran off, San Diego Police Department said. It wasn’t immediately clear if they took anything from the house.

Police did not have a detailed description of the men, who sped off in a black car.