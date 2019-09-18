Dog bites masked intruder

Posted 8:21 AM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24AM, September 18, 2019

A dog peers out of the window of a Golden Hill home after biting a masked intruder Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO — A dog bit a masked intruder at a home near East Village Wednesday.

Two men wearing dark clothing and masks entered the house, off E Street and 28th in the Golden Hill area, through an unlocked door around 6 a.m.

The homeowner’s dog bit one of the men before they ran off, San Diego Police Department said. It wasn’t immediately clear if they took anything from the house.

Police did not have a detailed description of the men, who sped off in a black car.

