Detectives investigate murder at East County home

SAN DIEGO — Detectives investigated a murder at a home in Rancho San Diego Wednesday morning.

A resident called the sheriff’s department to the house on Explorer Road near Avocado Road late Tuesday night. Homicide detectives were still working on the case Wednesday morning, questioning one of the two people who lived at the home.

A medical examiner was called to determine the cause of death.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.