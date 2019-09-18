Detectives investigate murder at East County home

Posted 7:32 AM, September 18, 2019, by

A sheriff's homicide unit outside a Rancho San Diego home where a person was murdered

SAN DIEGO — Detectives investigated a murder at a home in Rancho San Diego Wednesday morning.

A resident called the sheriff’s department to the house on Explorer Road near Avocado Road late Tuesday night. Homicide detectives were still working on the case Wednesday morning, questioning one of the two people who lived at the home.

A medical examiner was called to determine the cause of death.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.758193 by -116.958811.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.