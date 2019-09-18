President Trump visits San Diego: Check here for updates and livestreams

Brush fire scorches canyon in Encanto

Posted 12:45 PM, September 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire of unknown origin spread through an Encanto-area canyon Wednesday, blackening about 2 1/2 acres and threatening a few homes briefly before crews subdued the flames.

The fast-moving blaze erupted shortly before 11 a.m. off 69th Street near Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames moved toward homes in the 6700 block of Brooklyn Avenue until firefighters were able to halt their spread, which took about 35 minutes, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

