Arson suspect ‘extremely dangerous’ to San Diego residents, judge says

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A man who was arrested Sunday in connection with a series of brush fires set in Otay Valley Regional Park could face two to six years in prison if convicted.

Ramon Guevara, 49, was arrested Sunday for allegedly starting as many as 18 brush fires between Friday and Sunday near a homeless encampment along the 240 block of Beyer Way.

Chula Vista firefighters received a call around 10:50 a.m. Sunday about a fire burning near the Otay Valley River.

According to the deputy district attorney assigned to Guevara's case, a helicopter in the air observed Guevara walking along a path in the area and ducking into the brush. As he emerged, smoke could be seen from the area he had just left.

When confronted by police, Guevara was found carrying a lighter and a lit cigarette.

A judge set bail at $250,000 during an arraignment hearing Wednesday, calling Guevara an extreme risk to public safety.