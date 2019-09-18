2 arrested after drive-by targets unmarked police car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police arrested two people after a drive-by shooting targeted detectives working in Barrio Logan late Tuesday night, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Vice Operations Unit detectives were working near Thor and Main streets around 9:30 p.m. when someone in a passing car shot at authorities sitting in an unmarked vehicle, San Diego Police Lt. Mike Ramsey told FOX 5. No one was injured.

Police later spotted the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting near westbound State Route 905 near Caliente Boulevard in Otay Mesa. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle without incident and a man and woman were detained, Ramsey said.

According to San Diego police, the Vice Operations Unit enforces prostitution laws, investigates organized animal fights, enforces gambling laws and conducts regular inspections at bars.

Traffic in both directions west of Britannia Boulevard on SR-905 was closed while authorities conducted their investigation.