Trump to revoke California's authority to set strict auto emission limits

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to revoke California’s authority to set stricter auto emission limits than the federal rules , according to multiple reports.

The Trump administration will find the EPA previously acted unlawfully by granting the state a waiver from the Clean Air Act and allowing it to develop stricter standards than those of the federal government, a source familiar with the plan told CNN. About a dozen states have adopted California’s standards.

An announcement of the move was expected Wednesday while the president visited San Diego, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley to raise money for his 2020 reelection campaign, the New York Times reported. The announcement will be announced at a private event at the Washington headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency, two sources familiar with the plan told the newspaper.

Tailpipe emissions are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. The move to revoke California’s authority to regulate them is seen as a political strike against the liberal-leaning state and the environmental legacy of President Barack Obama, according to the Times.

California officials and the Trump administration have clashed repeatedly including over environmental policy. Industry watchers feared that the Trump administration’s plan to freeze federal emission standards, a rollback of tightened standards created by the Obama administration, could have led to two auto markets in the US, one subject to more restrictive California regulations and another linked to significantly less stringent federal standards.

The EPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday afternoon.