Tips sought on woman suspected of robbing grocery store banks

Posted 11:15 AM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, September 17, 2019

The FBI sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying a woman who robbed two bank branches inside grocery stores, one in San Diego and one in La Mesa.

SAN DIEGO — The FBI sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying a woman who robbed two bank branches inside grocery stores, one in San Diego and one in La Mesa.

The robber, who appeared to be in her 20s, handed a demand note to a teller during both robberies and received an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the FBI.

The first robbery happened shortly before 2:55 p.m. Thursday at a U.S. Bank branch inside the Vons near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and College Avenue, the agency reported. The second occurred around 10:10 a.m. Monday at a Wells Fargo Bank branch inside a Vons near the intersection of University Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard.

The woman did not display a weapon during either robbery.

She was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 white woman with blonde hair, a medium build and a thin face. The woman was wearing a black hat and black sunglasses during both robberies.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.