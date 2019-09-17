Suspect booked in teen’s fatal 2016 stabbing in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was behind bars Tuesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Spring Valley three years ago.

Christian Lopez, 27, was taken into custody Monday in the slaying of 17-year-old Jeffrey Quirino in 2016, according to sheriff’s officials, who did not disclose the information that led investigators to identify him as a suspect in the case.

On May 23 of that year, deputies responded to a 4:30 p.m. report of a fight in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue. A nearby passing motorist discovered the teen mortally wounded in a neighborhood by the intersection of Elkelton Boulevard and Jamacha Road. Quirino was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Chad Boudreau said.

Lopez was being held without bail at San Diego Central jail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.