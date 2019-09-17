× Sex offender caught re-entering U.S. illegally

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested five people Saturday night who were involved in a human smuggling event, officials said. Included in the group was a man who had two prior felony arrests and more than 10 years of prison time.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents near Tecate, California, observed a suspicious vehicle traveling on State Route 94. The driver noticed an agent behind him as he drove his 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, officials said. He tried to swerve out of the way of the agent but was blocked by another car.

The agent pulled over the suspicious sedan and questioned five people in the car. Three passengers in the backseat claimed to be from Mexico and said they did not have documentation that allowed them to be in the U.S., agents added.

All five were arrested and taken to a nearby station. During routine processing, it was revealed that one of the men who claimed to be a Mexican national was actually from El Salvador and had a criminal history, which included indecent liberties with a child and possession of a controlled substance.

The driver and front passenger, who are U.S. citizens, face human smuggling charges and the El Salvadoran man faces Federal charges for criminal re-entry. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.