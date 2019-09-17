School draws criticism and support after cheerleaders hold Trump banner at football game

PEARCY, Ark. — An Arkansas school district is drawing both support and criticism from state lawmakers after cheerleaders held a banner saying “Make America Great Again Trump The Leopards” during a high school football game.

The banner was held during Lake Hamilton High School’s football game on September 13th against Malvern High School, according to KFSM. A photo showing the Lake Hamilton cheerleaders holding the banner has been shared across social media.

State Senator Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock) said the banner was “totally inappropriate” for a public school in a tweet Friday night.

If this is a public school, this is totally inappropriate. If it’s a private school, it’s poor judgment. We are all entitled to our politics of choice but not to using public entities to advance our politics. pic.twitter.com/sOUrapPIkT — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) September 15, 2019

State Representative Aaron Pilkington (R-Clarksville) responded to Elliott’s tweet by saying, “Chill out, it’s funny.” He went on to say, “It’s a play on words. God forbid kids use political slogans to make a joke about beating a team in football.”

The Lake Hamilton School District released the following statement about the incident: