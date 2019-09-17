× Renowned journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts passed away Tuesday. She was 75.

Roberts died due to complications from breast cancer, a family statement said.

The legendary ABC and NPR journalist was a commentator and roundtable analyst. She was also a best-selling author.

Born in New Orleans in 1943, Roberts was the daughter of two Louisiana politicians, Democratic Congresswoman Lindy Boggs and Democratic Congressman Hale Boggs.

Roberts graduated from Wellesley College and received a BA in Political Science.

Starting in the 1990’s, Roberts worked for NPR, PBS, CBS and ABC World News. Roberts won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for her reports on Congress.

Fellow NPR colleagues expressed their sadness at the passing of Roberts. David Folkenflik of NPR said she was one of the news organization’s founding mothers.