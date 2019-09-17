Pizza shop owner arrested for sexual battery at his business

SAN DIEGO — A pizza shop owner was arrested by deputies for crimes they say happened at his business.

Mark Desimone was taken into custody on September 5 at the Pizza Pazza on Lilac Road in Valley Center, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Desimone was arrested for a warrant in regards to multiple counts of sexual battery at the Pizza Pazza, which he owns, according to Valley Center detectives.

It is unknown if there are any additional victims at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Van Oort at (760) 751-4422.