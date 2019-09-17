× New Venmo scam targets users through text message

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are warning Venmo users of a new scam making its rounds through text message.

Dighton Police Department first shared a “Scam Alert” to their Facebook page warning of a scam that tricks users into share sensitive banking information through a fabricated Venmo website.

The scam reportedly sends users a text message claiming their Venmo account is going to be charged and the only way to cancel the withdrawal is to login and decline it.

Users are prompted to enter their personal information on a website that has similar graphics and colors to the real Venmo.

Venmo said on its website it is taking necessary steps to protect its users.

Anyone who thinks they might have fallen victim to the scam is urged to contact their bank and notify PayPal.