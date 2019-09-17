More than 100 million gallons of sewage spills over from Mexico into Tijuana River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- More than 116 million gallons of water has been contaminated in just 10 days by sewage that freely flowed into the Tijuana River from Mexico, according to Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

Ahead of President Trump’s visit to San Diego Wednesday, city leaders in Imperial Beach scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning calling on the president to help address the millions of gallons of sewage flowing into the U.S. from Mexico.

In just the last 10 days, the contaminated water has totaled more than 116 million gallons. As of Saturday, the main beach in Imperial Beach reopened, but beaches south have been closed nearly 200 days this year alone.

At first glance, it was a beautiful beach day Monday, but people were cautiously optimistic.

"I was definitely kind of wondering and giving it the smell test," said San Diego mom Desirée Mieir.

Water testing started last Monday and continued daily all week, The County Department of Environmental Health told FOX 5.

It takes 24 hours for results to come in, but county officials said Thursday’s results met health standards, allowing for the beach to reopen. However, all beaches south of Seacoast Drive remain closed.

In addition to Tuesday morning’s news conference, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and other local leaders will be traveling to Washington D.C. next week to advocate for more funding for a fix to the sewage issue.

Another 16 million gallons of sewage dumped into the TJ River— total for past 10 days is approx 116 million gallons. @cilamexico @cespt - this is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/91R9SO6sYW — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) September 16, 2019