EL CAJON, Calif. — A gas leak shut down streets in East County Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 7:48 a.m. Lincoln Avenue in El Cajon is closed between East Camden and East Washington avenues due to the leak, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

San Diego Gas & Electric has been called in to halt the leak and make repairs.

The cause of the gas leak is not yet known.