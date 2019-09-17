× Fire burning just south of border “not expected to threaten the U.S.”

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire was made aware of a fire burning south of the U.S.-Mexico border near Tecate, according to a tweet posted Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported around 8 a.m. and could be seen around the South Bay. Smoke could be seen in parts of San Diego County.

Cal Fire said firefighters are closely monitoring the fire, which is not expected to make it into the United States.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.