Dry weather increases fire risk in the county

SAN DIEGO — Dry conditions and gusty winds will increase the danger of fire in San Diego County Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A trough of low pressure moving in from the north will bring cooler temperatures throughout the workweek, but will also bring gusty winds blowing to the west, NWS meteorologist Bruno Rodriguez said.

Humidity levels will drop to between 10-15% in the San Diego County mountains and deserts Tuesday, forecasters said. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph in those two areas.

Conditions are expected to remain around the same through Thursday, but the winds will pick up in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday, Rodriguez said.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 77 degrees near the coast, 82 inland, 86 in the western valleys, 83 in the mountains and 101 in the deserts.

Temperatures will continue dropping a few degrees each day through Thursday, when highs in the western valleys will be in the high 70s to low 80s, forecasters said.