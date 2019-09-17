× Border agents arrest 11 in human smuggling attempt

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. citizen was arrested on charges of attempting to smuggle 10 foreign nationals into the U.S.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday when agents with the U.S. Border Patrol attempted to pull over a man driving a 2005 Toyota Sequoia on Highway 94 near Jamul. The driver was believed to be involved in a human smuggling event, agents added but failed to stop and instead began a highspeed pursuit with agents.

As the speeding SUV approached the intersection of Vista Sage Road and Highway 94, the vehicle spun out and came to a stop. Agents immediately detained the driver and discovered 10 passengers inside, investigators said.

The driver was later identified as a 20-year-old U.S. citizen and all 10 passengers were found to be Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S. , agents added.

The Mexican nationals and driver were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing. The car was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.