Tips sought by FBI in weekend bank robbery

SAN DIEGO — The FBI sought the public’s help Monday in identifying a man who robbed an Oak Park-area bank.

The robber, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Chase Bank branch office in the 3400 block of College Avenue in San Diego about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the FBI.

The teller then handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man exited and fled south on foot, the agency reported.

He was described as a thin, roughly 6-foot-tall white man with a goatee and a tattoo of the letter “A” on his right hand. He wore black cargo shorts, a plaid long-sleeved shirt, a black baseball cap, black mirrored sunglasses, a dark-colored scarf around his neck and clear latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at here. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.