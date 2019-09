Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM -- Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are hosting a handful of new Halloween time opportunities for guests to fall in love with their "not so spooky" celebration.

This year the "Dia de los Muertos" celebrations continue in California Adventure with added showtimes and meet and greets with Coco. At Disneyland, the "Halloween Screams" light and projection show is back at select nights in the park.

Heather Lake gives us a look at some of the new features this year.