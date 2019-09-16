Suspected DUI driver kills passenger in crash with pole

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A suspected drunken driver was seriously injured and his female passenger was killed when he crashed his car into a pole in Carlsbad, police said Monday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Aviara Parkway and Cobblestone Road, Carlsbad police Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a severely damaged 2002 Honda Civic that had apparently hit a light pole, Calderwood said.

The passenger, a 41-year-old San Marcos woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said, adding that the woman’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver, a 37-year-old San Marcos man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Calderwood said.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, she said.