Residents pack meeting about Port Master Plan Update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of San Diegans turned out for the Board of Port Commissioners meeting to focus on the Port Master Plan Update which is calling for radical redevelopment along the waterfront around Shelter Island and the La Playa Trail and piers.

The proposal includes 1,600 new hotel rooms on Shelter Island, 240,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, along with possibly demolishing or modifying the piers.

Many residents say the extensive development and overcrowding would kill the character of their community and they worry about other problems it would create.

“From traffic to emergency services, beach access to parking, to local businesses, to where our kids learn to swim -- all of these neighborhood things," said Kate Evans, a Point Loma resident.

In recent weeks, residents attended heated meetings and signed petitions to voice their displeasure with the plan. Monday, it appeared the board took notice.

“The overwhelming message I heard is that Point Loma (residents) value its community character and want to preserve that quality as important aspect of their community," said Port Commissioner Ann Moore.

The board is expected to recommend revisions for a new draft for public review expected in March.