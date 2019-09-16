Police officer wounds man after foot chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A suspect who pulled a gun on an officer Monday during a foot chase in Logan Heights was wounded when the lawman opened fire, authorities reported.

The shooting in the 3300 block of National Avenue took place shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital for medical treatment. His name was not immediately released, nor was his condition. No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear why the officer was chasing the suspect.

Police shut down four blocks of the east-west road on which the shooting occurred to allow for investigation.