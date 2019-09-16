Person burned in mattress fire

SAN DIEGO — A mattress caught fire inside a Skyline home, causing burn injuries to one of the residents, authorities said Monday.

The blaze was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday at a two-story house in the 300 block of Kaymar Drive, a street east of 69th Street between Jacmar and Madrone avenues, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue department.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found that a mattress was on fire in one of the bedrooms, a fire department dispatch supervisor said. Crews took the mattress out of the room and doused the flames within 10 minutes.

One person was treated at the scene for burn injuries, but declined to be transported to a hospital, the dispatch supervisor said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.