× Man shot in leg in his garage

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man was shot in the leg in his garage Monday morning.

According to police, it happened around 5 a.m. on the 1900 block of Washington Street in Lemon Grove. They said the victim was taken to Scripps hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

The man lives with friends who called police after the shooting happened. There were about four people in the house at the time, including the victim.

Police said the man was shot in the left leg. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said there are no leads on who might have done it or why.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.