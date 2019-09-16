Man arrested on suspicion on stabbing man in the neck

SAN DIEGO — A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of stabbing a 36-year-old man in the neck, police said.

The stabbing happened around 5:20 a.m. near the intersection of Cable Street and Saratoga Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

The 36-year-old man and his girlfriend confronted the 41-year-old man, a former friend, then they began fighting and the assailant stabbed the younger man in the neck with an unknown object, Hawkins said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.

Police found the older man nearby and took him into custody after witnesses identified him as the assailant, Hawkins said, adding that the man’s name was not immediately available.