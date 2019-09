Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Self care can be a variety of things including getting your daily workout, reading a book, or getting a massage.

This month Chuze fitness gyms across the country are launching a campaign for their members to focus on their well being. Some of the free perks include yoga classes and access to a hydro-massage room.

Heather Lake takes a look inside the Chula Vista location to talk about how people are incorporating self care into their weekly routine.