Lincoln High cheerleaders taunted with racial slurs

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. -- An investigation is underway after multiple reports that fans from San Clemente High School racially taunted Lincoln High cheerleaders at a football game Friday night in Orange County.

"During the game, multiple spectators heckled the Lincoln players and cheer squad, repeatedly using racial slurs, including the 'n-word,'" said Clovis Honoré, president of the San Diego branch of the NAACP. "Furthermore, cheer squad members were racially harassed in restrooms, again including the 'n-word.' This harassment came not only from high-school-age youth but also from adult fans."

According to state education data, Lincoln High’s enrollment in the 2018-2019 school year was 19 percent African- American, 70 percent Hispanic and 3 percent Caucasian. San Clemente High was 62.6 percent Caucasian, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

In a statement posted to Lincoln High's Facebook page by principal Stephanie Brown, she said "I'm saddened to share with you reports of racism directed against our students at the football game in San Clemente on Friday night. At least several of our students were met with racial slurs by the fans of the other team."

Students responded to the taunts with maturity and restraint and reported the harassment to school leaders, according to Principal Brown.

Chris Carter, Principal of San Clemente High said, "I work with my faculty, staff, students, families, and community to maintain the highest standards of respect for all individuals. We do not condone racist speech or actions at our school, and we unreservedly condemn hateful rhetoric that targets any person or group."

A press conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday at San Clemente High School.

