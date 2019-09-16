Driver accused of drunken driving after deadly crash

SAN DIEGO — A San Marcos man was behind bars Monday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a crash that killed a woman in his car.

Ramos Santos, 37, lost control of his 2002 Honda Civic at the intersection of Aviara Parkway and Cobblestone Road in Carlsbad around 6 p.m. Sunday, sending it smashing into a light pole, according to police.

Santos’ 41-year-old passenger died at the scene, Lt. Christie Calderwood said. The identity of the victim, whose relationship to Santos remained unclear Monday afternoon, was withheld pending notification of her family.

Santos was treated at a hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash, then booked into county jail on suspicion of homicide, DUI and driving on a suspended license, the lieutenant said.

