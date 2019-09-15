Teen killed after fight escalates outside the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded during a fight that escalated into a shooting outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, police said Sunday.

The fatality was identified as Kamryn Stone of Los Angeles, Pasadena Police Lt. Jesse Carrillo said.

Officers were dispatched a little after 11:20 p.m. Saturday to the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street regarding a physical altercation and shots fired and came upon the two victims, Carrillo said. They were both rushed to a hospital, where Stone died and the second person, a 51-year-old man from Los Angeles, was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound, he said.

“The motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation,” Carrillo added. “Preliminary, it appears this incident may not be random in nature.”

The shooting occurred about three hours after the University of Oklahoma defeated the UCLA Bruins, 48-14, at the Rose Bowl, in a game that ended at 8:08 p.m.

“The shooting happened about three hours after the game,” according to a Pasadena Police Department watch commander.

“The Rose Bowl Stadium and parking lots were cleared of patrons and vehicles from the UCLA game several hours earlier,” added City of Pasadena PIO Lisa Derderian. “Pasadena police are actively investigating the incident and preliminary reports indicated it was an isolated incident.”

Pasadena police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 626-744-4241.