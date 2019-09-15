× Subway restaurant robbed by armed masked man

SAN DIEGO — An armed man wearing a black mask robbed a Subway eatery Sunday morning in the Corridor community of San Diego near Normal Heights.

The suspect walked into the restaurant at 3308 University Ave. a little before 3:10 a.m., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the cash register, said San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

The employee opened the register and the gunman took an unknown amount of money and fled in an unknown direction, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot, 9-inch-to-10-inch tall, thinly- built Latino man. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black mask and black pants.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.