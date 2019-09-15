× Motorcyclist crashes to avoid gunfire

LA MESA, Calif. — Police are looking for who might have shot at a motorcyclist from a car Sunday morning while he was riding.

It happened around 3 a.m. on University Avenue and Harbinson Avenue in La Mesa.

According to Sgt Katie Lynch with the La Mesa Police Department, officers discovered a motorcyclist with a leg injury from a crash. There was evidence the motorcyclist had avoided at least three gun shots by dodging the bullets on his motorcycle, resulting in a crash.

Police said there is no description of the person or people who did it at this time. The car is possibly a dark sedan.

Witnesses at the scene helped the the man and called 911. He was taken to the hospital with major injuries to his leg. His condition is unknown at this time.

University Avenue going eastbound is closed until further notice, police added.