Kellen Winslow Jr.’s wife files for divorce

SAN DIEGO — The wife of former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr., who was found guilty of rape, indecent exposure and lewd contact by a jury in June, has filed for divorce, according to public court records.

An attorney for Kellen Winslow Jr. confirmed the documents dated August 30 with FOX 5, adding the Winslows would be seeking an amicable and private dissolution of their marriage.

A jury reached verdicts on 12 counts against the ex-NFL player in June but remained deadlocked on eight charges. The deadlock resulted in a mistrial, with a retrial scheduled to begin Sept. 30.

Winslow grew up in San Diego and attended Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch high schools before heading to the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.