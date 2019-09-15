KAABOO moves to Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — The three-day music, comedy and art festival KAABOO San Diego will be moving to Petco Park next year.

The San Diego Padres announced Sunday they had reached a multi-year deal with festival organizers regarding the new location. “As part of the continued expansion of our concert and events lineup, we are extremely excited to welcome one of the largest and most successful festival experiences in the country, KAABOO San Diego, to Petco Park,” Padres President of Business Operations Erik Greupner said.

KAABOO organizers mentioned seeking opportunities for growth in an official statement about the move. “The location of Petco Park and its surrounding venues in downtown San Diego provides fans and artists alike the opportunity to enjoy everything that the vibrant metro area has to offer,” Managing Partner of KAABOO Jason Felts said.

KAABOO launched at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 2015 and has returned to the same spot in Del Mar each year since. The fifth annual festival ended Sunday after attracting dozens of musicians and comedians (click here to see the full 2019 lineup).

Petco Park’s playing field, Sycuan Stage, Lexus Premier Lot and Tailgate Lot were all open to future KAABOO use.

Festival organizers said KAABOO would continue to host musicians, comedians and artists at next year’s festival, as well as varied food and drink options.

KAABOO 2020 is scheduled to begin September 18.