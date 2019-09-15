Fuel tanker overturns near SR-163 in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO — A fuel tanker crashed along Balboa Avenue at Kearny Mesa Road Sunday evening.

The San Diego Fire Department said the tanker overturned around 6:20 p.m. Fire and hazmat crews were responding but said no fuel was leaking from the tanker.

SDFD is working a Fuel Spill 1st Alarm at 8110 Balboa Ave. The call was received on 09/15/2019 at 06:20:34 PM and unit(s) arrived at 06:25:29 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/vo79Wp8b14 #FS19140651 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) September 16, 2019

