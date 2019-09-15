Fuel tanker overturns near SR-163 in Clairemont

Posted 7:39 PM, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42PM, September 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A fuel tanker crashed along Balboa Avenue at Kearny Mesa Road Sunday evening.

The San Diego Fire Department said the tanker overturned around 6:20 p.m. Fire and hazmat crews were responding but said no fuel was leaking from the tanker.

Check back on this developing story for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 32.821753 by -117.148214.

